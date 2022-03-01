With Covid cases declining and restrictions set to lift, unvaccinated St. Charles workers officially let go
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- About four months after the Covid-19 vaccine mandate took effect, unvaccinated workers at St. Charles, including registered nurse Saren Love, have officially been let go.
“We were granted the exemption but then their response was ‘you’re not safe to work here ever again’,” Love said Tuesday.
Love has been out of work since Oct. 18, after St. Charles put more than 200 of its unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave.
“It felt like a moral injury to most of us,” Love said. “We just felt like our identity had been challenged and questioned. We felt like we advocated and did the right things -- and we were still in this position of being a villain.”
Love, who was a St. Charles RN on the medical floor, had gotten Covid-19 before and had a religious objection to the vaccine testing process. After four months of unpaid leave, relying on financial support from her husband, she was officially let go on Feb. 16.
“We’ve been through recessions before, so we know how to tighten up for those times,” Love said.
St. Charles confirmed to NewsChannel 21 on Tuesday that 87 of the 91 caregivers on unpaid leave were let go, with one person getting vaccinated and the other three leaving the job first.
With Covid cases declining and restrictions lifting, Love said she feels like she shouldn’t have needed to make this choice.
“It’s difficult that I’ve lost my job for something that at this point feels a little bit careless,” Love said. “People have moved on.”
Love recently found another job in the medical field.
She doesn't want to say the name of the company, but says they're providing accommodations for her exemption.
St. Charles said in letters to the caregivers if circumstances change, Love and others would be eligible for rehire.
NewsChannel 21 asked Love if the vaccine mandate was lifted, would she go back?
“I think that would be a difficult situation,” Love said. “There would have to be such a dramatic change, and I think unfortunately that’s not happening.”
Stupid idiots. I literally heard a commercial on the radio advertising that St. Charles is hiring. Good luck getting any decent employees going forward.
Will Noah ask why management deemed it okay to replace said staff with unvaccinated travel nurses?
Wow, this has dragged out since last October? I applaud St Charles for taking this action. Should have taken it earlier IMO. That said, it seems almost pointless at this stage of the pandemic. Will the employees be eligible for rehire when the pandemic becomes endemic? I suppose that could be viewed as rewarding poor behavior.
you are just vindictive and hateful
this is awful – yesterday’s heroes are now villains.
thanks, biden!
LGB!!!
And he could care less he believes he’s the best president in 40 years and covid being the reason why people can’t get a grip on it. There’s people on here who think it’s hilarious these people lost their jobs and that the 🚛 convoy drivers in Canada should’ve been imprisoned.
*Grabs popcorn, this should get good*
This article angers me. St. Charles did not “let go” anyone. They fired the whole lot of them under the guise of “indefinite leave of absence”. I know several of these fine working people with years of service to St. Charles and their paperwork/emails state that they are “fired”. Also, this was NOT a state wide mandate to be vac’d or be fired! Other facilities chose to accommodate the religious or medical exemption but St. Charles decided to bully their employees. We lost a lot of very good professional people over this. Then St. Charles took it a step further to not allow those “unvac’d” to enter the facility! Again, I know several people who could not be by their loved ones side as they were taking their last breath. St. Charles is a bully and the sooner central Oregon can have another medical facility option, the better the people of Central Oregon will be!
A quick Google search shoes that these are the vaccines that are already required for nurses (and have been for a while, as my wife was a nurse for 30 years). What’s the big deal about getting this vaccine? Especially during a pandemic.
All Nurses
Seasonal Influenza – get your influenza vaccine every fall!
Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis (Tdap) – especially for nurses working with newborn or compromised infants.
Measles, Mumps, and Rubella.
Hepatitis B.
Varicella.
Meningococcal – CDC recommends one dose if you are often exposed to isolates of N.
What’s the big deal? In addition to many of the same issues found with influenza vaccines (which have never been a condition of employment at St Charles), policy makers claiming to “follow the science” felt the need to ignore science as a whole by dismissing natural immunity.
The flu shot was mandatory. If you refused you had to wear a mask. Why would the Covid clot shot be any different? Especially considering you can’t even get the fda approved Comirnaty. You are forced to take a experimental medication or lose your job. I don’t think this story is finished.
Bison, you’re comment is not totally correct. I worked at St. Charles for nearly three decades and the only vaccine that was required was hep B and TB.
How many years of data do we have for those vaccines? How many years did it take to develop them? What are the side effects as well as the prevalence of serious side effects?
How many years of data do we have for mRNA shots? How many years did it take to develop them? What are the side effects as well as the prevalence of serious side effects?
Answer these questions and you might discover what the “big deal” is about getting an mRNA injection.
They’ve been paying these clowns the entire time?!
The article says they were on unpaid leave.
Clowns? It was unpaid leave.
Are you unwilling or unable to read the article on which you’re commenting?
It is a national disgrace that so many have been fired without establishing the true nature of any medical threat those fired might have presented. Those with natural or acquired immunity were never identified. In recent months, the Omicron variety rendered the need for vaccines a moot point.
I disagree – Omicron proved that the vaccinated cold still get the virus, but they were very much less likely to become as seriously ill from it.
Considering the majority of people dying have been unvaccinated, please enlightened as to why natural immunity has not prevented this.
Two whole years of posting under covid articles and you still don’t know what natural immunity is or what it does.
Right???
Because the unvaccinated who are dying are mostly too medically fragile to be vaccinated.
In actual reality, less than 1% of nurses and doctors are unvaccinated. You all had a choice and you are the reason why people kept getting sick over and over again. Go cut hair or wait tables, y’all aren’t that important.
Did you know since 1/1/22 600 fully vaccinated staff at st Charles tested positive for Covid!!!! And st Charles let them work while positive if no symptoms. Where is your outrage? The non vaxxed were willing to get tested weekly and wear n 95’s.
I have a family member who does (did) strictly home visits for aftercare, PT, etc. and is in this boat. When the dust settles and the true nature of this “vaccine” (gene therapy) is exposed, I hope St Charles and every other business that jumped on this band wagon for no other reason but virtue signaling gets their a**es sued out of business.
I’m thinking there will be litigation. There’s enough evidence that this was political and unnecessary. Class action lawsuits will become common.
Donny Dump made this “Political” and his idiotic followers are paying the price! Let them go pump gas, stock shelves etc.
The vaccine mandate is tyranny
says the guy who is in a cult
Says the guy about a hospital that has had 600 fully vaxxed healthcare workers test positive with Covid since 1/1/22 and allowed to work while positive.
Giving up a career over a shot is stupid. You would think Nurses would know better. If you can’t accept the science you should not be in the medical profession.
Special16. Do you know what is in the jab? Do you know people are dying from it, getting blood clots, boys having heart problems, woman loosing babies. Where do get off putting nurses down when you are still asleep and need to wake up what is really going on. You sound like you have no idea. Science what science, we have been lied to by all those that are trying to depopulate us. You people don’t do research. Who in their right mind would put a experimental drug in their body not know what is going in them good or bad. Wake up, you will be surprise what you learn and you will very soon.
They did follow science. They were taught in pharmacology to understand that when a medication is given they must know known things like side effects, long term and short term and how the medication works. No one can answer these questions.
Bye! Don’t let the door hit ya where the Good Lord split ya.
Thank you St. Charles for using common sense and keeping your patients safe. Those of you who are upset about the hospital’s decision think about this: Are you upset that private companies require their drivers to wear seat-belts? Yes, the seat-belts are uncomfortable and restrict your movement and you use them every day and they violate your personal freedom and choice….., but you are fine with them. Same with masks and vaccines.I applaud St. Charles.
Keeping you safe??? Why are they allowing fully vaxxed caregivers to work that are positive with Covid??! This is nuts.
This is why care at St Charles has become sub standard and they are no longer even attempting to assist patients. Bad decision to let go the few staff who were good workers all because they do not believe in an experimental, YES STILL EXPERIMENTAL, injection which is proving every day to be more dangerous than Covid. Not a single injection is legally approved and can’t be until official trials are complete. Trials which drug companies, after receiving emergency conditional use, stopped their blind studies and allowed control group to be vaccinated as well…so now we have NO ACTUAL DATA.
Forcing someone to get a vaccine is tantamount to Communism. Like it or not, America is a FREE country where we can make decisions for ourselves, including what to put into our body and what to do with our body. My Body, My Choice isn’t only for abortion…or is it?
Any proof that the injection is more dangerous than covid? Please provide a “Reputable Link” not some Lame Right wing hack Rag! Thank you in advance!
Everybody wants “Freedom of Choice” right? These people were “free to make their decision.” Nothing more, nothing less! I work in healthcare and have been vaxxed and boosted! No big Deal! I love my job and I’m making more than ever! Freedom is awesome!
These people were vaccinated with real vaccines. Many did not get the mandatory flu shot over the years. They weren’t fired, they had to wear a mask. How is the Covid clot shot any different?
Buh-bye. Bye now. Bye. Buh-bye. Bye. Buh-bye. Bye-bye. Bye. Buh-bye. Buh-bye. Bye now. Bye. Buh-bye. Bye. Buh-bye. Bye-bye. Bye. Buh-bye…
When this article is written can the reporter do some real reporting and ask at Charles why they are allowing the 600 fully vaxxed caregivers to work since 1/1/22 while positive with Covid yet would not allow non vaxxed to work even tested weekly and wearing n95’s? We want st Charles to squirm and have to explain this faux science to the community it currently is putting at risk. We want to know how many surgeries and procedures were canceled due to staffing while letting hundreds of dedicated healthcare professionals go!! We want to know if the travel nurses that are working are fully vaxxed. We want to know why they aren’t requiring the current staff to have the booster to work since that is now considered fully vaxxed as science has proven immunity wanes in just a few short months. We want to know emergency wait times and how many patients that are paying for inpatient beds get stuck in the overflow units on a gurney with no bathroom in a tiny bay!!! St Charles has not answered one of these questions and ktvz has not asked one of these questions.