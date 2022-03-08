Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 10:39 AM

Deschutes County winding down fairgrounds COVID-10 vaccine clinic, others still going

Celia, a COCC nursing student, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Mass Vaccination Clinic in June 2021
Melinda Gesuale/COCC
Celia, a COCC nursing student, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center Mass Vaccination Clinic in June 2021

Redmond, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly 14 months, Deschutes County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the county fairgrounds in Redmond will give its last shots on Tuesday.

In its current iteration, the county was running a drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds, offering all three authorized and approved vaccines for patients as young as five years old.

The county is still operating weekly clinics at the Larkspur Community Center in Bend as well as the La Pine Senior Center, the downtown Bend Library and the Sisters Fire House. You can find a full schedule of county vaccine clinics here.

Jack Hirsh is visiting some of the county-run clinics Tuesday and will have a full story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content