Deschutes County winding down fairgrounds COVID-10 vaccine clinic, others still going

Redmond, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After nearly 14 months, Deschutes County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the county fairgrounds in Redmond will give its last shots on Tuesday.

In its current iteration, the county was running a drive-thru clinic at the fairgrounds, offering all three authorized and approved vaccines for patients as young as five years old.

The county is still operating weekly clinics at the Larkspur Community Center in Bend as well as the La Pine Senior Center, the downtown Bend Library and the Sisters Fire House. You can find a full schedule of county vaccine clinics here.

Jack Hirsh is visiting some of the county-run clinics Tuesday and will have a full story coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.