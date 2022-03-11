Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 411 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are 15 newly COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, including one from Jefferson County, raising the state’s death toll to 6,869, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 411 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 699,362.

State health officials announce equity-focused COVID-19 resilience plan

OHA Director Patrick Allen, Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, and Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, briefed the media Friday about lifting mask regulations and introduced the recovery phase of the pandemic response, with a focus on building community resilience and supporting local decision-making.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 261, which is 10 fewer than Thursday. There are 40 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Thursday.

There are 91 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (14% availability) and 363 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,301 (8% availability).

3/11/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 91(14%) 43(13%) 15(15%) 12(13%) 7(12%) 2(20%) 5(11%) 7(27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 363(8%) 91(5%) 34(5%) 71(12%) 41(9%) 17(34%) 70(18%) 39(34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported 24 COVID-19 positive patients as of early Friday, one in the ICU and on a ventilator. The one ICU patient is not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 15 of the 24 COVID patients are not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 3,518 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Thursday. Of that total, 311 were initial doses, 475 were second doses and 1,058 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,545 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,820 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,165,793 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 239,496 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,726,047 doses of Moderna and 269,327 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 3,165,901 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,873,660 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (27), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (8), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (25), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (15), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lane (32), Lincoln (10), Linn (17), Marion (27), Multnomah (107), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (40) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 6,855th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died Jan. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,856th COVID-19-related death is a 102-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,857th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,858th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Jan. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,859th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 30 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,860th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 27 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,861st COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died March 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,862nd COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died March 6 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,863rd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive March 8 and died March 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,864th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,865th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died March 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,866th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive December 12, 2021, and died Feb. 14 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,867th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive March 4 and died March 9 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 6,868th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died March 7 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 6,869th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died March 2 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

