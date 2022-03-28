Oregon reports 39 more COVID-19 related deaths, 6 in C. Oregon, over 3-day period

Also 541 new cases, 118 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There were 39 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon over the past three days, including six deaths in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,074, the Oregon Health Authority said Monday.

The newly reported deaths include five in Deschutes County, bringing its total to 255, and one in Jefferson County, where the total now stands at 87, OHA said.

OHA reported 541 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 703,132.

The 39 new deaths and 541 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, March 25 and Sunday, March 27.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 15 fewer than Sunday. There are 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Sunday.

There are 140 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (21% availability) and 444 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,251 (10% availability).

3/28/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 140(21%) 61(18%) 25(25%) 17(18%) 15(25%) 1(10%) 12(27%) 9(35%) Adult non-ICU beds available 444(10%) 133(7%) 67(9%) 61(10%) 54(12%) 9(18%) 81(20%) 39(34%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19-positive patients as of early Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator. The ICU patient was not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while five of the nine COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 539 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Sunday. Of that total, 51 were initial doses, 54 were second doses and 161 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 237 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 2,046 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,190,483 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,053 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,739,013 doses of Moderna and 270,216 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 3,174,788 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,883,165 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (23), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (35), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (24), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (3), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (23), Multnomah (167), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (4), Wallowa (2), Wasco (3), Washington (79) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon reports 270 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 25, 155 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 26 and 116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on March 27.

