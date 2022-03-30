Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, 387 new cases, 104 hospitalizations

Due to lag in reporting, most newly reported deaths occurred last year

PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 24 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 7,139, but most were delayed death reports that occurred last year, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA reported 387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 703,838.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations decline, deaths increase

The COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday, showed declines in weekly cases, COVID-19-related hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths.

OHA reported 1,403 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27– a 21% decline from the previous week. COVID-19 cases have fallen 98% from their peak in mid-January.

There were 148 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, down from 156 last week. There were 99 newly reported COVID-19-related deaths, up from 90 last week.

There were 67,504 COVID-19 tests performed, at a test positivity rate of 2.7%. This covered testing during the week of March 20-26.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 67 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 104, which is seven fewer than Tuesday. There are 15 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Tuesday.

There are 99 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (15% availability) and 372 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,270 (9% availability).

3/30/2022 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 99(15%) 35(10%) 17(17%) 20(22%) 8(14%) 1(10%) 10(23%) 8(38%) Adult non-ICU beds available 372(9%) 65(3%) 33(5%) 104(17%) 56(13%) 9(18%) 61(15%) 44(44%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington Counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill Counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry, Douglas and Lane Counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine Counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco Counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler Counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa Counties

St. Charles Bend reported eight COVID-19-positive patients as of early Wednesday, none in the ICU. Four of the eight patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 2,820 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Tuesday. Of that total, 222 were initial doses, 290 were second doses and 679 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,329 doses were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Tuesday.

The seven-day running average is now 1,953 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 4,193,393 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 245,668 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,740,751 doses of Moderna and 270,329 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 3,175,844 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,884,347 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Benton (9), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (7), Columbia (4), Coos (6), Curry (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (9), Hood River (10), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (4), Lane (32), Lincoln (3), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (41), Multnomah (105), Polk (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Wasco (2), Washington (42) and Yamhill (10).

Note: After reconciling death data Tuesday, COVID-19-related deaths from 2021 were added to Wednesday’s death counts. Death is a lagging indicator and typically follows a surge in cases. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as OHA epidemiologists’ review death certificates.

Oregon’s 7,116th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on June 7, 2021, and died June 15, 2021, at Trios Health Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,117th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on July 27, 2021, and died August 7, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,118th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died Jan. 18 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,119th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on August 15, 2021, and died August 17, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,120th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on August 16, 2021, and died August 29, 2021, at Southwest Washington Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,121st COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 24 and died Jan. 25 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,122nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died Feb. 5 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,123rd COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on August 30, 2021, and died Nov.1, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,124th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 5, 2021, and died Sept. 27, 2021, at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,125th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 7, 2021, and died Sept. 19, 2021, at VA Central Iowa Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,126th COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 7, 2021, and died Oct. 1, 2021, at University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,127th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on August 29, 2021, and died Sept. 5, 2021, at Carondelet St. Mary’s Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,128th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive on Feb. 3 and died Feb. 17 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,129th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug.16, 2021, and died Sept.1, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,130th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who died Jan. 20 at Banner Boswell Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,131st COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died March 24 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,132nd COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 27 and died March 28 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,133rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Curry County who died Jan. 28 at KPC Promise Hospital Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,134th COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old woman from Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,135th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Clatsop County who died July 24, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,136th COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 24, 2021, at PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, in Vancouver. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,137th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on March 10 and died March 24 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 7,138th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 5, 2021, and died May 31, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 7,139th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died March 18 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

