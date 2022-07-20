Oregon Health Authority giving update on COVID-19, Novavax vaccine, monkeypox virus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority is hosting a public media briefing Wednesday morning on the current status of COVID-19, as well as the Monkeypox virus.

Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA, is answering questions and provide an update at 11 a.m. on the state’s pandemic response, the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and hMPXV (human monkeypox virus) in Oregon.

Carly Keenan is attending and will have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

You can watch the livestream here: