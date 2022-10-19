FEMA sending $27.1 million to Oregon for COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Wednesday a total of $27,167,202.82 in U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding is headed to the state of Oregon for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Oregon continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, this FEMA support will help ensure that state and local first responders and public health agencies are ready to protect Oregonians when another public health emergency strikes,” said Merkley. “This federal support will help alleviate financial burdens caused by the extraordinary costs of responding to a once-in-a-century public health emergency—helping our health care institutions recover and rebuild to keep our communities and neighborhoods safe and healthy.”

“The pandemic’s economic impact landed hard throughout Oregon, and these federal resources will help health care providers recover the financial health needed to ensure they can safeguard Oregonians’ physical health,” Wyden said. “I’m gratified our state has secured these federal funds so necessary to respond to this public health crisis, and I’ll keep battling to make sure all of Oregon has what it needs for a full rebound.”

These funds are intended to help the Oregon Department of Human Services and Legacy Emanuel Medical Center financially recover from the cost of emergency response efforts and providing personal protection equipment (PPE) to health care professionals at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding amounts can be found below:

$25,980,500 to Oregon Department of Human Services

$1,186,702.82 to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center