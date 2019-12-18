Deadly stabbing at Beaverton bank, others hurt

Crime And Courts

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Police responded to a deadly stabbing at a Wells Fargo Bank in Beaverton on Wednesday, KPTV reported.

The Beaverton Police Department confirmed there was a stabbing at the bank in the Murray Hill neighborhood and that one person was killed.

Officers said there were three victims at the Murrayhill Marketplace, a shopping center where the bank is located.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team was called out to investigate.

Washington County dispatchers said the call began as a report of a bank robbery on the 14000 block of Southwest Teal Boulevard, with medical crews called to the scene.

By 11:45 a.m., police confirmed that a suspect was in custody and there was no further danger to the public.

Police said the suspect stole a car after the stabbing and was caught several miles away. in the Tigard area.