Redmond man arrested in Sisters home burglary

Crime And Courts

SWAT team armored unit, K-9 team called in to assure no one inside home

An intoxicated 26-year-old Redmond man was arrested Wednesday night in Sisters, accused of breaking into one home and trying to break into another, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. SWAT team members, an armored vehicle and a K-9 team were deployed out of concern a burglar might still be inside a home.

Deputies were dispatched just after 8 p.m. to the report of a burglary in progress near the 16000 block of Perit Huntington Road, on the east side of Sisters, Sgt. Deke DeMars said.

A deputy arrived and spotted a man walking between two homes in the neighborhood. He was identified as Stephen Calhoun, who was intoxicated, DeMars said. Witnesses said they didn’t believe Calhoun lived in the area, and he was detained by the deputy.

More deputies responded to the scene, along with Black Butte Ranch police and Oregon State Police, the sergeant said. They surrounded the home and confirmed all of the residents were evacuated.

The homeowners said they believed someone was still in the home as law enforcement arrived, DeMars said. Deputies and members of the sheriff’s office SWAT team used an armored vehicle and patrol K-9 Ezel and his partner, Deputy Jeremiah Johnson to enter the home and determine no one was inside.

Investigators determined Calhoun had broken a window to an occupied home, trying to gain entry, but left after that, DeMars said. He then illegally entered a nearby home just before being detained by the deputy.

Calhoun was taken to the county jail in Bend and booked on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of first-degree trespassing and methamphetamine possession. He was held on $51,000 bail Thursday morning, pending an initial court appearance.

Oregon court records show Calhoun gave a Phoenix, Arizona address when he was arrested in May 2018 and later pleaded guilty to second-degree theft. He was given 18 months probation, which he later was found to have been violated.

Calhoun listed a Burns address when he was arrested in Harney County in September of this year on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and recklessly endangering. He was granted conditional release last Monday and ordered to have no intoxicants, pending a plea hearing set for Feb. 7.