Beaverton schools pay $120K to settle food allergy suit

Crime And Courts

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) -- The Beaverton School District has agreed to pay $119,500 to settle a federal suit filed by parents who argued the district failed to take proper precautions to protect their 5-year-old in light of her severe nut and egg allergies.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the suit says the school served her a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, claiming it was OK to eat because it contained sunflower seed butter, which was false.

The suit says the school failed to recognize when the student went into shock, thinking only she was ill. The father rushed his daughter to a hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Beaverton School District did not admit liability.