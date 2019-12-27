No evidence missing woman was hiking, deputies now say

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities now say they have no evidence that Allyson Watterson and her boyfriend were hiking northwest of Portland, where she was last seen Sunday.

Washington County Sheriff's Office Deputy Tony Morris said Friday if he knew exactly what they were doing, it would help.

For days, the sheriff’s office maintained that Watterson and Benjamin Garland were walking in the woods when they became separated.

Authorities say that account came from the boyfriend’s father, Don Garland, who reported Watterson missing Monday night.

Allyson's mother, Misty Watterson, said Friday that Allyson and Benjamin Garland had been in North Plains to visit a friend when their car broke down. Authorities say they haven't been able to verify either story.