La Pine-area man arrested after shots fired into home’s floor

Crime And Courts

Two counties, SWAT team responded to Linda Drive home; others flee house

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 22-year-old La Pine-area man was arrested early New Year's Day after a SWAT team call-out, accused of firing several gunshots into the floor of his home after an argument with the homeowner, Klamath County sheriff's deputies said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a call around 6 a.m. of shots fired in the 1300 block of Linda Drive, sheriff's office spokesman Brandon Fowler said.

The call was referred to Klamath County authorities, as the home is south of the county line, he said. Oregon State Police and Deschutes County deputies also were called to the scene.

Deputies learned a resident, Lance Alan Payne, had an argument with the homeowner, retrieved a small-caliber rifle and shot several rounds into the home's floor, Fowler said.

The home was occupied at the time by several people, including children, who fled after the shots were fired, he saod.

Payne was taken into custody without further incident upon arrival of a Deschutes County armored vehicle, Fowler said.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team also was dispatched, but the incident ended before their arrival.

Payne was booked into the Klamath County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and recklessly endangering. His bail totaled $20,000, jail records showed.