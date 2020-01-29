Impaired CRR man arrested after Redmond Fred Meyer incident

Crime And Courts

Witnesses say he stripped to underwear, waved hands, spoke gibberish

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An apparently drug-impaired Crooked River Ranch man was arrested Tuesday evening after allegedly stripping to his underwear and running around in the Redmond Fred Meyer store and parking lot, speaking gibberish and scaring numerous people, police said.

Responding officer found George Ryan Gove, 37, lying in the roadway at Southwest Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

Witnesses said the man had been speaking gibberish and making large, animated movements with his hands. Chambers said he was found lying face-down in the street, “making strange movements and blocking the flow of traffic,” Chambers said in a news release.

Gove was arrested at the scene and taken to St. Charles Redmond. To safely secure him, Gove was placed in a WRAP restraint device, designed to limit the movements of people in custody, for their own and others’ protection during transport.

Gove later was released to the care of hospital staff after being issued a citation to appear in court on second-degree charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Gove has three other currently open cases, court records show -- two for improper use of 911 and one for disorderly conduct, after police said he blocked traffic at Third Street and Reed Market Road in Bend last October.

"Drug use and abuse remain a societal problem," Chambers said in a news release. "Treatment services are available for those individuals and families who are struggling with drug use and addiction.

"There are a number of local resources available in Central Oregon that can assist in drug and alcohol addiction," he added. "More information can be located on the state and county health department websites, or by speaking to your medical provider or health insurance company."

Deschutes County Health Department: https://www.deschutes.org/health

Oregon Health Authority: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/Pages/index.aspx