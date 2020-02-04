5 more ex-Catlin Gabel students allege abuse, seek $10M

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Five former Catlin Gabel students have filed lawsuits against the exclusive Portland private school, making new allegations about the sexual and emotional abuse they say they suffered at the hands of their teachers.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the new lawsuits bring to 10 the number of former students who have gone to court seeking redress since the school released a stunning internal report in December detailing a long history of sex abuse perpetrated by faculty and other former staffers.

Catlin has apologized repeatedly and claims it is now taking proactive steps to protect its students.