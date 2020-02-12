Arrest warrant issued for man accused of shooting at deputies

Crime And Courts

James Lamkin failed to appear for Tuesday plea hearing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Bend man accused of firing shots at Deschutes County sheriff's deputies near La Pine late last year after he failed to show up for his plea hearing.

James Tyler Lamkin, 29, was scheduled to enter a plea Tuesday to 10 felony and misdemeanor charges, including DUII and menacing, after the Christmas night traffic stop in which he allegedly fired several shots at one deputy and another deputy returned fire, but no one was injured.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel later ruled the deputy was legally justified in returning fire. He said Wednesday's he's confident Lamkin will be safely recaptured, but acknowledged that law enforcement caution is order, due to Lamkin's history.