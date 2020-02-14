Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots, kills burglar

Crime And Courts

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night while he was breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of SE Beach Drive.

Police said they got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun, eventually shooting and killing him.

The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured. An investigation continues.