Police: Vancouver homeowner shoots, kills burglar

Police on scene of fatal shooting in Vancouver, Wash.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night while he was breaking into a home in Vancouver, Washington.

Police responded about 10:20 p.m. Thursday to the 600 block of SE Beach Drive.

Police said they got reports that an unknown man broke into a family’s home while they were inside. The homeowner confronted the suspected burglar with a gun, eventually shooting and killing him.

The suspected burglar was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and his family were not injured. An investigation continues.

