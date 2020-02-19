Highway 97 traffic stop leads to meth, Calif. man’s arrest

Crime And Courts

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A California man pulled over for speeding and failure to signal a lane change on U.S. Highway 97 north of La Pine was arrested on drug charges after a K-9 turned up a pound of hidden methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies pulled a vehicle over around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, and during the stop, DCSO K-9 Ares, with partner Deputy Michael Mangin, were on scene and Ares alerted to the odor of narcotics in Andrew Foley's 2004 Subaru Forester, Lt. Chad Davis said.

Foley, 55, of Sacramento, was detained during a search, which turned up about a pound of suspected meth concealed in the SUV, Davis said.

Foley was arrested on drug manufacture and delivery charges. He remained held Wednesday at the county jail in Bend on $500,000 bail. He was arraigned Tuesday on initial charges and is due to return to court next Tuesday for arraignment on an expected indictment, court records showed.