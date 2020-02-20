Portland light-rail stabbings case goes to jury

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The case of a man charged in the fatal stabbing of two men who authorities say confronted him during a racist rant on a Portland light-rail train has gone to the jury for deliberation.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports prosecutors said in closing arguments Wednesday that Jeremy Christian is an angry, violent, bigoted person who had a plan to stab anyone who challenged him.

Christian's lawyers say the events on May 26, 2017, might have turned out much differently had a man who tried to get Christian to leave the train had not approached Christian so aggressively.

Jurors are deliberating charges of murder, attempted murder, assault and other crimes in connection with the stabbings.