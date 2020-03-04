OSP trooper arrested in Bend on domestic violence assault charge

Crime And Courts

Incident allegedly occurred in Powell Butte last summer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 39-year-old Oregon State Police trooper surrendered to Bend police Wednesday and was arrested on a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge in a domestic violence incident alleged to have occurred last July in Powell Butte.

Oregon State Police learned Feb. 18 that Trooper Colin Tracy was a suspect in a domestic violence incident, Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

OSP put Tracy on paid administrative leave and asked Bend police to investigate the allegations, Burleigh said.

Bend police detectives investigating the incident for the past two weeks learned Tracy allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old Bend woman known to him last July, the lieutenant said, adding that he was not believed to be on duty at the time.

After being contacted Wednesday by investigators, Tracy voluntarily turned himself in at the Bend Police Department and was arrested without incident, Burleigh said.

Tracy was taken to the Crook County Jail in Prineville, where he was lodged on the misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence). The case is under review by the Crook County District Attorney’s office, Burleigh said.

Oregon State Police issued the following statement:

“As per OSP policy, if Trooper Tracy is formally charged, we will begin the process to place him on unpaid administrative leave.

“While Trooper Tracy is entitled to due process, the Oregon State Police strongly condemns acts of domestic violence. OSP, and the public, expects and deserves a higher standard from their State Troopers and if these allegations are found to be true, this act falls well below those expectations.”

Back in 2011, Tracy suffered serious facial injuries when a disabled van fell on him while he was changing a tire for a motorist along U.S. Highway 20W near Sisters. A June 2017 OSP Facebook posting said “welcome back” to four newly sworn OSP troopers, including Tracy, who was assigned to the Portland Area Command.