3 arrested in Deschutes County illegal marijuana grow raids

Drug raids cash and firearms DCSO 34
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County drug detectives display cash, guns, other items seized in drug raids Wednesday
Drug raids indoor marijuana grow 1 34 DCSO
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Artificial lights and marijuana plants in illegal grow, one of four sites raided Wednesday
Drug raids indoor marijuana grow 2 34.
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies say more than 350 marijuana plants were seized in one of four raided locations
Drug raids grow site mold DCSO 3-4
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Suspected black mold was found at one illegal marijuana grow site, deputies say

Detectives find plants, processed product, extract, cash, guns - and black mold

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Three Bend and Redmond residents were arrested on drug charges during raids on an illegal marijuana grow operation at three homes and a storage unit around Deschutes County that turned up hundreds of plants, processed marijuana and extract, $127,000 in cash, several guns and black mold on at one location, authorities said Thursday.

Sheriff’s office marijuana enforcement detectives, working with the county’s Marijuana Enforcement Team, Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team and the sheriff’s office SWAT team, served search warrants at four locations, Sgt. William Bailey said.

The first warrant was executed at a home and property on Zagt Lane, south of Sunriver, that was the focus of a long-term investigation, Bailey said.

Detectives seized more than 350 marijuana plants “in various stages of growth to support a steady supply of usable marijuana,” Bailey said, along with about 16 pounds of processed marijuana.

“Detectives also encountered unsanitary conditions where the marijuana was being produced, to include suspected black mold, which reinforces the health concerns associated with illegal marijuana grows,” the sergeant said in a news release.

A second raid occurred at a home and property on Bozeman Trail, east of Bend, where detectives seized about 200 pounds of processed marijuana, 17 pounds of marijuana extract, about $127,000 in cash and several firearms, Bailey said.

Later Wednesday, based on new information, search warrants were served at a home on Northwest 15th Street in Redmond and a storage unit in northwest Redmond in connection with the investigation.

Joshua Leo Lippincott, 42, of Bend, and Amber Marie Kirkendall, 40, both of Bend, were arrested and lodged at the county jail in Bend on illegal marijuana and marijuana extract possession, manufacture and distribution charges. Ryder Bye, 44, of Redmond, also is charged with illegal marijuana possession, manufacture and distribution. All three were released later on their own recognizance, a jail officer said.

