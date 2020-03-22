PD: Bend Uber driver used stun gun, pepper spray, baton on drunken assailant

Crime And Courts

Suspect arrested, jailed, later released

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend Uber driver fought off an attacking, intoxicated passenger with pepper spray, a handheld stun gun and a collapsible baton late Saturday night, leading to the man’s arrest on kidnap, assault and other charges, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

County 911 received a call shortly before midnight from an Uber driver reporting she had just been attacked in her vehicle by a passenger, Sgt. James McLaughlin said.

Several deputies responded to the area of Gateway Loop and Skyline Ranch Road in southwest Bend, where the alleged victim was waiting.

McLaughlin said the driver told deputies she was transporting an intoxicated male, later identified as Mark Mastalir, 52, of Bend, to a home on Skyline Ranch Road. The passenger did not give a specific address on the road, only a general area, and that he would give a specific address when they were close, the sergeant said.

While en route, she said Mastalir attacked her by pulling her hair and grabbing her right arm, causing her to swerve dangerously into oncoming traffic and onto the road shoulder, McLaughlin said.

Mastalir allegedly continued attacking the driver after she stopped her car. As both got out, Mastalir began to slam the driver’s head off the asphalt road, she told deputies.

The driver successfully fought off Mastalir’s assault with the use of pepper spray, a handheld stun gun and a collapsible baton, McLaughlin said. Bend Fire medics treated the woman at the scene and she was taken to St. Charles Bend by personal vehicle.

Deputies quickly found Mastalir near the scene and took him into custody, McLaughlin said the suspect suffered severe cuts to his head and was treated by medics on scene, then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Upon his release, Mastalir was booked into the county jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, menacing, reckless endangering, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Mastalir was booked into the county jail around 3 a.m. and released shortly before 9 a.m. after posting 10% of his $145,000 bail, a jail officer said.