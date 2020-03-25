Report of armed subject SE of Bend prompts call-out of DCSO deputies, SWAT Team

Crime And Courts

George Millican Road closed at Highway 20

MILLICAN, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A report of an armed subject in the area of U.S. Highway 20 East and George Millican Road prompted the call-out of Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and the agency's SWAT Team on Wednesday morning.

The report prompted closure of access from Highway 20 to George Millican Road, between Millican and Brothers. Deputies in a Facebook post urged the public to "please avoid the area until this situation is resolved."

Oregon State Police confirmed to NewsChannel 21 they are assisting in the incident.

About 15 minutes later, shortly after 11 a.m., the sheriff's office updated in a tweet that "two subjects involved in the dispute have been located and are now with deputies."

We'll have more details as they become available.