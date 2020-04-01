Sisters traffic stop leads to nearly 2 lbs. of meth, Prineville pair’s arrest

Crime And Courts

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A traffic stop on an SUV in Sisters late Tuesday night by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team turned up nearly two pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside and led to the arrest of two Prineville residents, officers said.

CODE Team detectives, assisted by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, stopped a silver Honda CRV around 11 p.m. at the intersection of East Cascade Avenue and North Fir Street, Lt. Ken Mannix said.

The arrests of driver Kristin Loranger, 39, and passenger Shannon Ritchie, 48, resulted from a lengthy CODE Team investigation into trafficking of meth into Crook County and Prineville, Mannix said.

A search of the SUV discovered 1.8 pounds of meth concealed inside, as well as other evidence of sales and distribution of the drug.

Loranger and Ritchie were taken to the Deschutes County Jail, where Loranger was booked and remained held Wednesday on $100,000 bail, facing drug possession and distribution charges. Ritchie, facing the same charges, did not meet the requirements for booking and was arrested by citation and released. Mannix said.

Loranger made an initial court appearance Wednesday and is due back in court next Wednesday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.

In February 2018, Loranger, a fugitive with a lengthy criminal record, was arrested on several charges after an attempted traffic stop turned into a motorcycle pursuit at speeds of up to 75 mph. He received a 60-day jail term and one-year suspension of his driver's license, court records show.

Ritchie, who also has a lengthy record, is scheduled to go on trial May 4 after her arrest last fall on a meth possession charge. That could be delayed due to the COVID-19 impact on pending court cases.