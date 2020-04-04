Bend man arrested in armed robbery of La Pine home

Crime And Courts

Accused of threatening occupants with a handgun; later caught in Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of a 24-year-old Bend man Friday night in southeast Bend, accused of donning a mask and threatening residents with a handgun in a home-invasion robbery at a La Pine home earlier in the day, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 4 p.m. Friday to the reported home-invasion robbery at a home in the 15000 block of Burgess Road in La Pine, Sgt. James McLaughlin said.

A caller to 911 dispatchers said a masked man entered the residence with an unknown-caliber handgun and threatened the occupants before stealing an item of clothing and fleeing, McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin told NewsChannel 21, "I can't be any more specific about the article of clothing, aside from saying it was nothing of significant monetary value."

Deputies arrived within minutes and were told the robber threatened the occupants with a gun and forced everyone to the ground before entering a back bedroom.

The gunman then was confronted by another male resident, which led to a brief struggle as the man tried to access his own gun for self-defense, McLaughlin said.

The alleged gunman ran away during that altercation and got in the back seat of a waiting getaway car driven by someone else, the sergeant said.

The victim and resident received treatment on scene for minor injuries.

Investigating deputies identified Cesar Brandon Guthrie as the suspect, and learned he was known by the alleged victim, McLaughlin said.

With the help of sheriff’s detectives and Bend police, deputies found the getaway car at a home in the 1500 block of Northeast Ninth Street in Bend, he said.

Deputies and officers conducted surveillance on that residence and were able to learn Guthrie was at a duplex in the 400 block of Southeast Woodland Avenue.

More surveillance and investigation led to Guthrie’s arrest without incident as he walked away from the duplex around 9 p.m. Friday, McLaughlin said.

He was booked into the county jail on charges of first-degree robbery and burglary, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, four counts of menacing and one count of fourth-degree assault. He remained held Saturday on $200,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Bend police, Oregon State Police, Sunriver police, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and sheriff’s office detectives and SWAT Team members.