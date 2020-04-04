Bend man arrested in nearly fatal heroin overdose

Crime And Courts

Officers administered Narcan, CPR to save other man's life

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 26-year-old Bend man was arrested Friday, accused of selling heroin to another man who overdosed and nearly died before police were able to revive him, officers said Saturday.

Police responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Greenwood Cemetery on a report of a man who had overdosed on heroin, Corporal Josh Spano said. Officers arrived and found the 27-year-old Bend man had no pulse and was not breathing, so they began life-saving efforts, including CPR and Narcan administration.

The reporting party remained on the scene, Spano said, and the man was resuscitated and taken by Bend Fire ambulance St. Charles Bend for further treatment and care.

Police investigating the nearly fatal overdose developed probable cause to arrest Stephen Owen Davies for heroin delivery, a Class A felony, Spano said.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, officers went to a residence in the 19000 block of Harvard Place in southwest Bend to find Davies, who also had an unrelated warrant on parole violation.

Before officers could contact someone inside, they spotted Davies leaving as the passenger in a vehicle, a traffic stop was contacted and both the driver and Davies were taken into custody, Spano said.

Davies remained jailed Saturday, held without bail for violating parole and facing two counts of heroin delivery.

Court records show Davies pleaded guilty in January to heroin and methamphetamine possession and was sentenced to 20 days in jail.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to attempting to commit a Class B felony and unlawful use of a weapon and received a 21-month prison term. Other charges, including second- and third-degree assault, were dismissed.