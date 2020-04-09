Bend-area woman accused of running over tent with woman inside

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend-area woman was arrested on aggravated assault and other charges Wednesday night, accused of driving her minivan over the tent of another woman with whom she'd had a dispute, and who was able to use a knife to cut herself free.

Deschutes County 911 received a call around 8:45 p.m. from a 41-year-old woman who reported another woman, later identified as Le Anna Hunnel, 64, had just driven a vehicle into her tent, striking her, Lt. Mike Biondi said.

Several sheriff's deputies went to the scene, near milepost 2 on China Hat Road, and found a 1999 Dodge Caravan parked on top of a small, 2- or 3-person nylon tent, Biondi said.

An investigation found both women were living in separate, unimproved campsites in the area and had been involved in a previous dispute.

Hunnel got upset and allegedly drove her minivan into the other woman's tent, stopping on top of it and pinning the woman inside. She was able to use a knife to cut herself free and get out, Biondi said.

Bend Fire Department paramedics responded and treated the alleged victim fr minor injuries.

Hunnel was arrested and booked into the county jail on charges of aggravated second-degree assault, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Her bail totaled $70,000.