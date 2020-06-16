Fight at NE Bend convenience store leads to fugitive’s arrest

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend 7-Eleven store employee asked a couple causing a disturbance to leave Monday night, but the man challenged the worker to a fight, punched and threatened to kill him and reached for a knife, prompting his arrest on several charges, including a felony parole violation warrant, police said.

Officers responded around 10:45 p.m. to reported fight in progress at the convenience store on Northeast Franklin Avenue near Third Street, police Corporal Kyle Voll said.

Witnesses reported a man was attacking and punching a 7-Eleven worker. While en route, they were told one man had attempted to use a knife during the right, Voll said.

Officers arrived to find the two men still engaged in the fight and detained them both, the corporal said. After learning more details, the alleged victim, a 25-year-old Bend man, was identified and released.

An investigation found that Joshua Seeley, 32, of Bend, and a female companion had been in the store, causing a disturbance and cursing at employees, Voll said.

When employees asked the pair to leave the store, Seeley became verbally aggressive and challenged the worker to a fight. The employee declined to engage, but attempted to escort Seeley out of the store.

Once outside, Seeley allegedly punched the store worker in the face with a closed fist, according to Voll. During the fight, Seeley made threats to kill the employee and reached for a knife sheathed on his hip, the officer said.

The worker managed to get control of the knife and took it from Seeley. Voll said a bystander was able to secure the knife and tried to separate the two men.

The store employee was treated for his injuries on scene by Bend Fire medics, Voll said.

Seeley was arrested and taken to St. Charles Bend for injuries sustained in the fight. He later was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and held without bail on the Oregon State Parole Board felony warrant. He's also charged with second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to contact Bend Police at 541-322-2960.

Court records show Seeley was entered an Alford (conditionally guilty) plea to first-degree burglary after a December 2016 arrest and was sentenced to two years in prison. Separate from the Deschutes County case, he also pleaded no contest to ID theft in Crook County and was given a concurrent 18-month prison term.