Ex-Redmond drug detective charged with official misconduct, on-duty sex with informant

Crime And Courts

DA says he told victim 'she is a hero' for reporting crime

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel on Thursday charged former Redmond Police Department Detective Cory Buckley with first-degree official misconduct, alleging sexting and on-duty sexual relations with a woman helping officers investigate illegal drug activity.

The charges allege that in 2017, Buckley, while assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team, used his work phone for "sexting" with a woman providing information to CODE detectives about illegal drug activity in the County.

He said Buckley also allegedly used his work vehicle, while on duty, to meet with the woman for sexual encounters.

"This crime was solved due to the bravery of the victim, who, during an unrelated conversation with Bend Police Lieutenant Adam Juhnke, shared information about how she had been treated by Buckley," Hummel said in a news release.

"After being so informed, Lieutenant Juhnke immediately began an investigation," the DA added.

Buckley no longer works for Redmond police; Hummel said "his employment with them had been ended prior to the commencement of this investigation."

“Yesterday, I spoke with the victim and told her she is a hero," Hummel said in a statement.

"In the darkest moment of her life, while battling an addiction to drugs, and being involved in the criminal justice system, she was preyed on by a police officer who held her fate in his hands," he said. "She reported what Buckley did, so that he wouldn’t do it to anyone else. On behalf of everyone in Deschutes County, I thank her."

Hummel also praised Juhnke, saying he "stood for everything that is good about law enforcement. When he heard about what Buckley did, he didn’t pause to consider his loyalty to a fellow officer -- he remembered the oath he took to protect and serve our community. We are safer because Lieutenant Juhnke stood up and did the right thing; I’m proud of him.”

As Hummel announced the charges against Buckley, the Redmond Police Department issued this public statement:

"In most instances, Oregon Public Records Laws restrict what the City/Department can release regarding personnel matters. However, in light of the criminal charge announced today by the DA and the current national conversation surrounding policing, the City and Police Department believe the public interest is best served by the disclosure of such matters relating to former RPD Officer Buckley.

"Officer Buckley served as a Redmond Police Officer from 2014 until January 23, 2020, when he resigned in lieu of termination while under an Internal Affairs Investigation unrelated to the case brought forward by Bend PD or the charges brought forward by the District Attorney’s Office.

"The purpose of the Internal Affairs investigation in 2020 that resulted in Officer Buckley’s resignation was related to Officer Buckley’s improper contact with a community member via a department issued cell phone that began in April of 2019 and continued through October of 2019.

"Details of this investigation were forwarded to the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) for review.

"We want to reassure residents of Redmond that the Redmond PD takes allegations of unprofessional police conduct seriously and endeavor to serve the citizens of Redmond with our adopted values of Professionalism, Teamwork and Excellence."

Buckley was in the news four years ago, when Hummel found he was justified in striking and fatally injuring a Redmond man who was pointing a loaded handgun at motorists and at officers.