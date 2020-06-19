DA: Deschutes County Jail inmate’s death determined to be suicide

Crime And Courts

(Editor's note: This article includes the inmate's manner of death)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said Friday he has completed his review of the investigation of a county jail death earlier this year and agreed with autopsy results that it was a suicide.

Hummel said he completed his review of the circumstances surrounding the Feb. 17 jail death of Chad Bomar, 33.

Hummel said he "concurs with the opinion of the Oregon State Medical Examiner, who conducted an autopsy of Mr. Bomar, that the cause of death was ligature hanging, and the manner of death was by suicide."

Bomar hanged himself in his jail cell with his jail-issued pants tied to a bunk bed.

"There is no evidence of participation by another person," Hummel said. "His motivation was likely related to symptomatic withdrawal from opioids."

Hummel's news release also included a statement from Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson:

“Mr. Bomar’s passing is a tragic and unfortunate event. Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Bomar.”

Jail staff found Bomar unconscious in his cell during routine rounds after breakfast, officials said. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures, including CPR, and Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived in about two minutes, but were unable to resusicitate him.

Hummel said the Tri-County Major Incident Team, led by Oregon State Police Detective Sergeant Roberto Robles, with Oregon State Police as the lead agency on this case, "conducted a thorough and professional investigation and provided all the evidence (Hummel) required to conduct his legal analysis and reach his legal conclusion."

Hummel concluded with this statement:

“Chad Bomar was a valued member of our community who loved, was loved, and deserved to live. Our lives are worse off without him. Yesterday, I spoke with his mother and extended my sympathies for her loss.

"I encourage anyone who feels alone or discouraged, or who feels like they don’t want to live, to reach out for help. They can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “273Talk” to 839863.”