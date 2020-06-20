Spokane man arrested at Troutdale truck stop on kidnap charge

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Spokane, Wash., man was arrested to a truck stop east of Portland after authorities say he held a woman against her will and assaulted her while traveling.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 49-year-old Lanny Bieroth is accused of second-degree kidnapping. He’s being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center in Portland on $250,000 bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Deputies responded to the Troutdale truck stop late Wednesday where the woman reported she was held and assaulted as they traveled from California, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office says she escaped and got to safety inside a convenience store. Deputies found Bieroth in a semi-truck and arrested him.