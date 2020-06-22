Motorcycles, dirt bike targeted in string of Bend thefts

Crime And Courts

Three recovered, one arrest made; police say crimes don't appear related

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- The Bend Police Department is encouraging anyone who owns a motorcycle or dirt bike to make sure they're securely placed, out of the reach of burglars who have struck several times in recent days.

This month, there have been four motorcycles and a dirt bike reported stolen around the city. Three of the five have been recovered, Lt. Juli McConkey said Monday.

On June 3, a motorcycle was stolen in northwest Bend. Two days later, a Suzuki motorcycle was stolen in northeast Bend, but was recovered and a suspect arrested 10 days later, Jacob Echols of Texas, after a stolen pickup crash on George Millican Road east of Bend.

A blue-and-white Yamaha dirt bike was reported stolen near the Old Mill on Friday, and two days later, a Harley-Davidson was taken out of a northeast Bend driveway and pushed down the street, where it was located a short time later. A Suzuki street bike was reported stolen on Sunday, McConkey said.

Investigators are currently speaking with neighbors, checking for fingerprints and reviewing surveillance video and photos.

McConkey said only one arrest have been made as a result of the five thefts, and she said it doesn’t appear the cases were related.

“I would suggest that if you own any of your property, that you know serial numbers, or VIN numbers in this case, as well as license plate numbers, and then it is easily reported," McConkey said.

"Hopefully, it's in the person's name who is making the theft report," she said. "If not, you're going to have to provide documentation that you actually are the owner to make a report for that.”

McConkey recommended always removing keys from bikes that are unattended and parking them in a shed or garage. She also urged residents to contact non-emergency dispatch if you see a stolen bike, and officers will recover it for the victim.