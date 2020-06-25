Proud Boy member arrested on probation violation

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the far right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been jailed in Portland for violating his parole.

KOIN-TV reported Thursday that court records show Toese was spotted in Seattle earlier this month in an area that's been taken over by protesters.

The TV station also reports that Toese was also involved in an assault in the area and didn't get permission from his probation officers to travel to Seattle.

Toese gained attention in the past two years for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges.

In January, Toese pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a 2018 incident that left a protester with “stitches and a concussion.” Prosecutors dismissed a felony assault charge as part of Toese’s plea deal.