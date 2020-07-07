Salem-area man gets 5-year prison term in Deschutes County abuse case

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Salem man who worked with children for decades in the Willamette Valley was sentenced in Bend on Tuesday to five years in prison for attempted sexual abuse of a young girl.

James Allen Moore, 81, was arrested last July on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty in March to first-degree attempted sexual abuse, admitting to trying to touch the girl inappropriately, the Salem Statesman Journal reported.

Moore was a long-time Salem resident, but the conduct occurred in Deschutes County, leading to the charges. Investigators said Moore was actively involved at VAlley baptist Church in rural Polk County.

Oregon State Police had expressed concern that there might be other victims, but Moore has faced no other charges, the newspaper reported.

Moore's family asked the judge to consider his lack of a past criminal record and his decades of work with children around the world.

Under the plea agreement, Circuit Judge Beth Bagley also sentenced Moore to 10 years of post-prison supervision. He will be eligible to be considered for a reduced sentence, work release and conditional release. But he must register as a sex offender and have no contact with minors after his release.