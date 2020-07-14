OSP seeks tips after 5 cars hit by bullets on I-5 in S. Oregon

Crime And Courts

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police asked for the public's help late Tuesday in finding whoever has been shooting at several vehicles on Interstate 5 between Roseburg and Grants Pass in recent weeks.

In the last several weeks, OSP said it has investigated five vehicles that have been struck by bullets on I-5 between milepost 67 and 100.

No injuries have been reported.

If you are traveling in the area and believe your vehicle has been struck with a bullet, OSP asks that you please call 911, note the time, location and if possible continue out of the area.

If you have information regarding the shootings, or if you believe your vehicle has been struck please contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP - Reference OSP Case #SP20-173444.