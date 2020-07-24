Lane County SO seeks missing Eugene-area man, 84, with ties to Bend area

Crime And Courts

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office sought the public’s assistance Friday evening in finding a missing and endangered 84-year-old Eugene-area man who apparently left home in the family car and has ties to the Portland and Bend areas.

Gordon Sage was last seen around 4 a.m. Friday in the River Road area, where he lives, Sgt. Carrie Carver said.

When family went to check on Sage, he was gone, along with the family’s 2011 white Chevy Impala with Oregon license plate 645 FFM, Carver said.

Sage has not driven in over a year and could be suffering from some dementia, Carver said. He’s also overdue for his daily medication.

Sage is described as 5-foot-5 and about 200 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes.

While he has ties to the Portland and Bend areas, Carver said it’s not known at this time which direction he might have gone.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who has seen Sage or his car to call 541-682-4150, then press 1 and refer to case No. 20-4912.