C.O. Drug Enforcement Team arrests alleged Bend meth dealer

Crime And Courts

Finds 1.2 pounds of drug, 'large sum' of cash in SUV after traffic stop

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man who police say was hitting the road and returning with large quantities of methamphetamine to sell was arrested in a traffic stop that yielded 1.2 pounds of the drug and a large sum of cash, drug agents said Monday.

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team agents, assisted by Bend police, wrapped up a short investigation when they stopped Jimmie Ray Ginn’s Dodge Durango and arrested him around 6 p.m. Friday at Highway 97 and Grandview Drive, CODE Team Lt. Ken Mannix said.

Police surveillance teams were monitoring Ginn’s travels on Friday, which included witnessing him conducting drug sales, Mannix said.

A search of the SUV turned up the meth, some individually packaged for sale and concealed, the rest hidden in the engine compartment, the lieutenant said. The drug team also found the large sum of cash and other evidence of drug sales and distribution.

Ginn was taken to the Deschutes County Jail on drug possession, manufacturing and distribution charges. He was being held on $500,000 bail after an initial court appearance Monday and is due back in court next Monday for arraignment on an expected formal indictment.