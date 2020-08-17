Redmond man arraigned on murder charge in woman’s stabbing death

Crime And Courts



BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A 61-year-old Redmond man was arraigned Monday afternoon on a second-degree murder charge in last month's stabbing death of a 54-year-old woman he previously had dated.

Clinton Kevin Holland was arrested in Hood River County early last month on a DUII charge, accused of crashing the car he'd stolen from Nicole Gayle Jakubek, who was found dead inside her home on Southeast 35tth Street in early July.

Holland recently was moved from the Deschutes County Jail from the Northern Oregon Corrections Facility (NORCOR) for Monday's arraignment.

Holland appeared by video hookup from the jail, wearing a mask for Monday's brief hearing, at which prosecutors revealed that Holland allegedly broke into Jakubek's home and repeatedly, fatally stabbed her, then fled in her car.

The two were not dating at the time of Jakubek's death, and she reportedly intended to seek a restraining order against him.

Circuit Judge Alicia Sykora set arraignment next Monday on an expected formal indictment.