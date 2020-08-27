DA Hummel charges CET bus driver, rider in no-shoes altercation, ‘chokehold’

Crime And Courts

Passenger accused of threatening with knife, spitting on driver

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel announced Thursday he's filing charges against a Cascades East Transit driver who allegedly used a "chokehold" to pull a passenger off a bus a week ago for wearing no shoes -- only socks -- and against the passenger as well, for spitting on the driver during an ensuing argument.

(Cascades East Transit contracts with another firm, Paratransit, who employs its drivers.)

Here's Hummel's full statement, as prepared for delivery at a Thursday afternoon news conference. NewsChannel 21's Arielle Brumfield is attending the event and will have more details on NewsChannel 21.

"On August 20, 2020, Michael Lee Brinster, a 44-year-old bus driver employed by Para-Transit Services as an operator of Cascades East Transit buses, violently choked a passenger, causing him to briefly lose consciousness. The passenger was 25-year-old Bend resident Dorian Lee Allstot.

"Brinster choked Allstot to unconsciousness because Brinster was wearing socks on the bus instead of shoes, and he did not get off the bus when Brinster told him to. After choking Allstot to unconsciousness, Brinster put Allstot on the sidewalk outside the bus and did not call for medical assistance for him. Fortunately, Allstot quickly regained consciousness.

"A few minutes after regaining consciousness, Allstot approached Brinster who was back on the bus, challenged him to a fight, pulled out his knife when Brinster stepped toward him, and moments later, spat in Brinster’s face.

"Police were called to the scene and interviewed Brinster and Allstot. They learned Brinster was on his route when he first came upon Allstot at the Hawthorne Bus Station. Brinster told Allstot he couldn’t ride the bus because the rule was he needed to have shoes on to ride the bus.

"Brinster went on his route and when he returned to the Hawthorne Bus Station Allstot then had socks on and entered the bus. There were no other witnesses who were willing to identify themselves and to provide statements to the police. The officers on scene attempted to view the video, however it was not immediately available.

"Police arrested Allstot for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and (aggravated) harassment.

"Allstot was arrested because Brinster told the police that Allstot threatened him with a knife before he removed him from the bus. Brinster was not arrested by the police.

"When Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel reviewed the case the following morning, he withheld filing charges, and directed that Allstot be released from jail until further investigation could be completed.

"The Police continued the ongoing investigation by obtaining video evidence from the bus, and the video surveillance from the Hawthorne Bus Station. As soon as it was made available to the Bend Police, the video evidence was brought forward to the District Attorney’s Office for further analysis.

"After receiving and viewing the videos, Hummel made his charging decision. Hummel charged Brinster with Assault in the Fourth Degree and Strangulation. Hummel charged Allstot with Harassment for spitting on Brinster, and Menacing for the incident after he was removed from the bus.

"Brinster and Allstot are presumed innocent of these charges, and in fact are innocent, unless and until the State proves their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Brinster’s first court appearance is for an arraignment on September 29, 2020 at 1:15. Allstot’s first court appearance is for an arraignment on September 30, 2020 at 1:15."

Hummel also issued this statement:

“The actions of this bus driver were shocking and criminal. He approached a passenger in an aggressive, disrespectful and violent manner: all because the passenger was wearing socks but no shoes.

"The passenger was sitting in a seat and lawfully carrying a knife on his hip. With the driver looming over him, screaming at him to “get off my ******* bus” and yelling at him that he was going to “drop him,” the passenger allegedly gestured to his knife.

"At this point, the driver violently yanked him into a chokehold, and held this hold as he dragged him off the bus, causing him to briefly lose consciousness.

"There is no place in society for conduct like this. The fact this happened on a transit bus that regularly serves many of our most vulnerable residents is disheartening.

"The bus driver committed a violent assault against the passenger, but I will not tolerate vigilante justice in Deschutes County. I understand the passenger’s anger at the bus driver, but this justified anger is not a legal excuse for later inviting the driver to fight, pulling out a knife, and spitting on him.

"If you commit serious crimes in this community, I’ll charge you, regardless of whether you’re a white bus driver or a Black bus passenger who is houseless.”