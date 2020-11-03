Bend man arrested on charges of luring minor

Crime And Courts

Police created fake profile of '17-year-old girl,' say he agreed to meet them

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 62-year-old Bend man was arrested on several charges early Tuesday, accused of trying to meet and have sex with a 17-year-old girl after police created a fictitious profile he responded to.

Bend police took a report on Saturday that Max Donald McCurdy Jr. was attempting to communicate with underage females online for sexual contact, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

On Tuesday, Bend officers were using a fictitious profile of a 17-year-old girl when McCurdy made contact over social media, McConkey said.

Police said he asked to meet with the girl with the intent to engage in sex, knowing she was supposedly underage.

Officers spotted McCurdy around 1:20 a.m. in the area of Southwest Harvard Place and Princeton Loop, allegedly to meet with the teen, where he was taken into custody, McConkey said he had methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.

McCurdy was taken to the Deschutes County Jail and booked on charges including first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor, meth possession and attempted meth delivery. He was held without bail on a probation violation, jail records showed.