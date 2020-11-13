Bend PD: Drunk driver, accused of backing into police car, faces charges

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 34-year-old Bend man faces drunk driving and other charges after officers said he was pulled over Friday afternoon, backed into a Bend police car and then tried to flee, but his pickup stalled and he eventually agreed to get out.

Police responded around 2:30 p.m. to a citizen report of a DUII driver near American Lane and Reed Market Road, Sgt. R.C. Bigelow said. The caller said an older gray Toyota pickup was swerving between the road shoulder and center line.

A Bend officer spotted the pickup near Reed Market Road and Southeast 15tth Street and pulled it over in the parking lot of the gas station at 15th and Reed Market, Bigelow said.

Before the officer got out to talk to the driver, he hit reverse and backed into the police car, then pulled away and the pickup stalled, the sergeant said. Officers then made a high-risk (guns drawn) stop of the pickup.

The driver did not comply with officers’ orders to get out, gesturing as if he didn’t understand. More officers showed up and commands were given in English and Spanish, as Bigelow said “officers were making every attempt to ensure (he) understood the commands.”

Eventually, the man opened the door and got out. He followed commands and was taken into custody without further incident. There were no injuries.

The driver was taken to the Bend police headquarters, where he provided a breath sample of .35 blood-alcohol content, more than four times the legal limit. He did not meet criteria to be jailed, so he was issued citations in lieu of custody and released to a third party.

Along with DUII, the initial charges included first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a police officer, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.