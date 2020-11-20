Details out in NW Bend shooting; no charges filed as investigation continues

Crime And Courts

Man shot another man at front door; victim then drove a short distance

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend man was shot and seriously wounded by another man at the front door of the other man’s northwest Bend home Thursday afternoon, police said, then got in his car and drove a short distance before he stopped and was rendered aid by citizens and officers.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues, police Sgt. Eric Hagan said.

Jordan Thorn, 27, was shot around 3:15 p.m. by a 28-year-old man at the front door of the other man’s home in the 600 block of Northwest Riverfront Street. Police responded to several 911 callers who said the victim had left in a silver car, headed toward downtown, Sgt. Eric Hagan said.

Investigators who blocked off several area streets well into Friday morning determined that Thorn had gone to the other man’s home “for an undetermined reason,” Hagan said in a news release, adding that the relationship between the two men is “unknown.”

“After brief contact between the two men, Thorn was shot by (the other man) at the front door of the residence,” the sergeant said. The shooting victim got into a car and drove away, stopping within a block. A witness said the man was out of the car and on the ground when she stopped and rendered aid.

Thorn was taken by Bend Fire ambulance to St. Charles Bend with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and left arm, Hagan said. He remained there Friday.

The other man remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, the sergeant said, adding that a weapon was seized and “there is no threat to the community at this time.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Deschutes County 911 non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.

The on-scene investigation concluded and streets were reopened by 11 a.m. Friday.

Bend police were assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, OSP Crime Lab and Bend Public Works Street Division.