Bend woman indicted, accused of assaulting her infant son

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 33-year-old Bend woman has been indicted on criminal mistreatment and assault charges in connection with injuries to her infant son that were reported in April of last year, police said Wednesday.

Bend officers and investigators were called to St. Charles Bend on April 24, 2019 regarding injuries to a 6-month-old boy that included suspicious fractures. Lieutenant Adam Juhnke said.

The injuries were classified as non-accidental trauma and thus required to be reported to law enforcement under “Karly’s Law,” a state law adopted in 2008 related to required reporting of suspected child abuse.

After a lengthy investigation by police detectives that included search warrants served at the home on Northeast Forum Drive and on the vehicle of Kristine Ann Bellinger, Juhnke said it was determined that Bellinger caused the injury to her son.

The investigators collaborated with the Deschutes County District Attorney's Office and community partners, the KIDS Center and the state Department of Human Services.

Bellinger was indicted Oct. 30 and arraigned Nov. 24 on first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault charges. A plea hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, court records show.

District Attorney John Hummel said, “The Bend Police Department conducted a top-notch investigation and were aided as always by our dedicated partners at the KIDS Center and DHS.

"Investigating and prosecuting crimes against children will always be the top priority of my office; it’s comforting to know that the Bend Police Department is staffed with officers who care as much as I do about holding accountable people who abuse kids,” the DA added.

Juhnke said, "The Bend Police Department is committed to investigating crimes against children and would like to thank our community partners for their support."