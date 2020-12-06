Waldport city council member slain in attempted burglary

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a city council member in the small community of Waldport along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary.

Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reports.

Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder. Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested.

The victim was a long-time member of the Waldport City Council and prominent local business figure who co-owned the Crestview Golf Course.