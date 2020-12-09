Fatal officer-involved shooting closes Hwy. 22 near Gates

Crime And Courts

Happened late Tuesday night; no officers injured, sheriff says

GATES, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred late Tuesday night on state Highway 22 near Gates, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Wednesday. The highway remained closed Wednesday morning for the lengthy investigation.

A Linn County deputy and at least one Oregon State Police trooper were involved in the shooting, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. near milepost 38, about five miles east of Gates, Yon said. The deputy and troopers were not injured.

The incident was being investigated by Salem police, following Marion County’s Senate Bill 111 protocols regarding the police use of deadly force.

ODOT said a 15-mile stretch of Highway 22 in the Santiam Canyon, between Gates and Detroit (milepost 33-50) were in an extended closure due to the law enforcement investigation and reconstruction.

There was no estimate early Wednesday of when the highway would reopen, and travelers were urged to use an alternate route or expect long delays.

We'll have more details as they become available. Follow travel updates on our TripCheck page.