Redmond man jailed on attempted murder charge in Bend attack on mother

Crime And Courts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 40-year-old Redmond man was arrested on attempted murder and other charges, alleging he strangled and seriously injured his mother during a dispute at her southwest Bend home, police said Friday.

Bend police responded around 9:45 a.m. Thursdasy to a 911 call of a domestic dispute at a home in the 19000 block of Aspen Meadow Drive, Sgt. Eric Hagan said.

Officers learned Ryan Michael Shinn had strangled his 61-year-old mother during a dispute, inflicting serious injuries requiring her to be taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, Hagan said.

Ryan Shinn was uninjured during the dispute and was arrested at the scene without incident, the sergeant said, but his actions during the dispute “placed a 10-year-old child in immediate danger.”

Officers also determined that Shinn had arrived at his mother’s home in a stolen Jeep SUV that was reported stolen earlier in the morning in Redmond, near Shinn’s home, Hagan said.

Bend police sought and were granted a search warrant for Shinn’s home, which was executed by Bend and Redmond police in the 1800 block of Southwest Canal Boulevard.

Shinn was lodged in the Deschutes County Jail on charges including attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, strangulation, menacing, fourth-degree felony assault, coercion and interfering with making a police report.

Court records show Shinn was arraigned Friday afternoon on a dozen initial charges and is due back in court in a week on an expected formal indictment.

Bend police were assisted by Redmond police, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies, the state Department of Human Services (Child Welfare), Bend Fire & Rescue and Deschutes County 911.