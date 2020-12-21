Madras murder suspect arrested after chase, crash, manhunt near Smith Rock

Crime And Courts

Man with her in pickup also arrested; murder victim identified

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A shooting report east of Redmond led to a pursuit, crash and manhunt east of Smith Rock on Monday and the arrest of two people, including a 21-year-old woman accused of murder in the fatal shooting of another woman in Madras last week, authorities said.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the report of one person shooting at another east of Redmond, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

The caller also identified the two 21-year-olds allegedly involved: Jenna Rae Campbell, wanted on the second-degree murder warrant out of Jefferson County, and Thomas David Cross of Madras, who had a warrant out for parole violation.

The caller also said they were in a black and blue Ford Ranger pickup truck. A deputy spotted the pickup in the area of Northeast 33rd Street and O’Neil Highway, Janes said. He tried to stop the truck, but the driver refused to stop.

The deputy pursued the pickup for a short distance, but discontinued the chase approaching a construction zone, due to safety concerns for the public, Janes said.

The deputy found the unoccupied pickup after it crashed in the area of Northeast Wilcox Avenue and Lambert Road, the sergeant said.

Law enforcement from several agencies established a search perimeter in the area, reportedly including several K-9 tracking teams and a plane.

Cross was found walking down a nearby road and taken into custody without further incident, Janes said.

Campbell was spotted running in the area of Vaughn Avenue and later entered an unoccupied home on Vaughn Road, Janes said. She, too, was later taken into custody.

Janes said both suspects were turned over to detectives from the Tri-County Major Incident Team. The investigation remains active and no other details were released.

However, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche identified the homicide victim Monday as Doretta Sammons, also known as Doretta Smith, who was shot and killed last Wednesday night at a home on Southwest First Street in Madras.

A nationwide arrest warrant was issued and second-degree murder charges filed against Campbell, who authorities warned the public was believed to be armed and might have been fleeing to Mexico.

Asked about the sheriff’s office policies for continuing or calling off pursuits, Lt. William Bailey told NewsChannel 21 at the scene, "We're always evaluating the safety of the public and risk to the public, compared to what we're trying to stop the vehicle for.

"And in this case, there was some construction in the area -- and there was some bad driving," Bailey said. "the deputy made the right decision at that moment to discontinue pursuing the subject vehicle."

Leriche thanked Madras, Warm Springs and Redmond police, Jefferson and Deschutes County sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police "for their tireless work to accomplish this arrest."