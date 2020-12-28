Police: Officer fatally shoots woman who brandished gun

Crime And Courts

WARRENTON, Ore. (AP) — The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office says an officer shot and killed a woman who broke into someone's home in Warrenton and later brandished a gun at law enforcement.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's office says someone called 911 and said an unknown woman walked into his house and barricaded herself in a room that had firearms.

The sheriff's office says deputies unsuccessfully tried to negotiate with the woman, who fired a shot inside then made her way to the roof. But it sayse says she brandished a gun in an officer's direction and the officer fatally shot her.

News release from the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office:

Burglary Suspect Deceased after brandishing firearm at responding Officers

Clatsop Co. Sheriff's Office - 12/28/20 5:25 PM

On December 28,2020, at about 1:40pm, deputies and officers from several Clatsop County law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary in progress of an occupied dwelling in the 33000 block of Oregon Ln. in the Sunset Beach area. A 911 caller reported an unknown female walked into his unlocked residence and then barricaded herself in one of the rooms of the residence. The room occupied by the suspect contained several firearms. Deputies on scene attempted to negotiate and deescalate the situation. These efforts were not successful. Deputies reported the suspect fired at least one round inside the residence, then exited the back of the residence to the roof. The suspect then brandished a firearm in the direction of officers before an officer on scene responded with deadly force. The suspect died at the scene.

Per the Clatsop County Deadly Force Investigation Protocol, the Clatsop County Major Crime Team was activated. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office will be the lead investigative agency. The investigation of this incident is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time. The identity of the deceased will not be released until positive identification is made.