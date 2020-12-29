OSP seeks public’s help to ID remains of young girl found in coastal woods

Crime And Courts

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say the remains of a young girl have been discovered along the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor in rural Lincoln County.

OSP troopers said Tuesday that detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the child, who police believe was between the ages of 6 and 10.

Her remains were found Dec. 10 in the area of the scenic rest stop along the heavily wooded corridor, which winds through Oregon 18 from northwestern Polk County to Lincoln City.

Authorities say they are not aware of any missing children reports matching the child’s description.

Oregon State Police news release:

Oregon State Police Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the remains of an individual discovered in rural Lincoln County.

On December 10, 2020, Investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimates the deceased’s age to be 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black. Her race or ethnic origin has yet to be determined, but DNA analysis is not complete.

Due to the condition of the remains, she had likely been deceased at least 30 days before she was discovered.

If you have any information that might help investigators in identifying this child, please call 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677).

No information regarding the cause or manner of death is available for release at this time.