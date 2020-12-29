Police: Man killed in road rage incident near Coos Bay

Crime And Courts

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 28-year-old man was killed in what police described as a road rage incident near Coos Bay.

The World reports Michael David Moore was killed after he was run over by a person driving a Chevy Tahoe pickup around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in North Bend.

In a press release, District Attorney R. Paul Frasier said it's clear Moore was intentionally struck.

The Coos County Major Crime Team, Coos County Crash Team and North Bend police are investigating.

Their investigation so far shows a vehicle chase happened after an initial altercation in North Bend, and Moore was struck and killed after he got out of a vehicle and confronted the driver of the Tahoe.