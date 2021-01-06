One man sought, another jailed for actions at Oregon Capitol protest

Crime And Courts

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a man they say was involved in the unlawful use of a weapon by throwing a device into a crowd during a recent protest at the Oregon Capitol.

On Dec. 21 at about 10:22 a.m. the unidentified person threw a device, similar to a tear gas canister, into a crowd of police officers and citizens at the Capitol building, troopers said. The device emitted smoke and a gas irritant.

Investigators located video footage of the individual and captured still photos of the suspect immediately after the canister was thrown.

The person appears to be a white male, with brown hair and a short stocky/heavy build.

If anyone recognizes this individual or has information related to this event, please call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP.

Meanwhile, a Portland man is accused of pepper-spraying six Salem and state police officers while breaking into the Capitol during the protest.

The Statesman Journal reports Chandler Pappas sprayed a line of officers in the face while he and about 50 others tried to break into the the Capitol, according to Marion County Deputy District Attorney Drew Anderson.

Anderson says Pappas was armed with an AR-15 and the incident was captured by police cameras.

Pappas is being held in the Marion County jail on $250,000 bail. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer.